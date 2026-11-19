Latur: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday assured drought-affected farmers of full government support and called for coordinated efforts by the administration and society to overcome the challenges posed by deficient rainfall.Varma, during a visit to Latur district, asserted the government would work towards addressing farmers' immediate difficulties while also developing long-term plans to prevent a recurrence of such distress.

He reviewed the drought situation in Latur district and the measures being undertaken by the administration to address the crisis, and also toured some of the affected villages.

The Governor chaired a review meeting at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Chakur tehsil, where officials made a detailed presentation on the prevailing drought conditions, drinking water scarcity, fodder management and compensation for crop losses.

Varma also inspected a reservoir at the BSF camp and met farmers in Anandwadi village.

The waterbody was found to have very little water due to inadequate rainfall, reflecting the severity of the prevailing drought conditions.

Later, addressing farmers at Naigaon village, the Governor said he had come to personally understand the difficulties being faced by people in drought-affected areas.

"It is my duty to come to you in times of crisis. I wanted to understand the ground reality, particularly the condition of dryland farming and the arrangements being made to deal with the situation," he stated.

The Governor said he held a meeting with Latur District Collector Bharat Bastewad, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and other senior officials and ministers before visiting drought-hit villages.

Varma said he was informed about the steps being taken by the government to address both the immediate crisis and the long-term challenge of water scarcity.

Referring to the impact of poor rainfall on farming, Varma said the condition of agricultural fields, particularly soybean and sugarcane crops, reflected the extent of the damage.

Assuring cultivators of full government support, the Governor emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the administration and society to overcome the challenges posed by deficient rainfall.

He said the government is going a good job on different fronts, including providing crop-loss compensation, soybean-related relief and employment generation under the VB-G RAM G programme.

The Governor maintained the government was considering measures to address water scarcity in the long run.

Referring to the river-linking initiative in the state, he said, "It is a big task and will take time, but will provide a permanent solution (to water scarcity)."

The ongoing projects under the initiative include linking of Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari, Nar-Par-Girna, Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari, Wainganga-Nalganga and Ulhas-Vaitarna-Godavari rivers.

Calling for cooperation between the government and people, Varma said the prevailing situation demanded unity rather than disputes or differences.

"During a crisis, what is needed is cooperation. When the government and society work shoulder to shoulder, even big challenges can be overcome," he stressed.

"I will stand with you, and the government will also stand with you. New plans will be made in future so that people do not have to face such hardships again," the Governor stated.

Varma said he would like to return to the region and interact with farmers again under more favourable circumstances.