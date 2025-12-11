Maharashtra Government Told To Stop Toll Tax Collection For EV Cars

Mumbai: In a stern directive to the state administration, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday ordered the government to establish, within eight days, a mechanism to ensure that electric vehicles (EVs) are exempted from tolls. He also instructed that all toll amounts collected from EV owners since the government resolution (GR) on August 22 be fully refunded upon submission of proof of payment.

Under the August 22 GR — issued following the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (MEVP) announced on May 23, 2025 — EVs are entitled to 100 per cent toll exemption on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link).

The issue surfaced during the Question Hour when NCP legislator Anil Patil and BJP MLAs Shankar Jagtap and Rahul Kul raised complaints regarding illegal toll collection from EV owners. Shiv Sena MLA Varun Sardesai presented toll receipts inside the House, while Congress MLA Nana Patole demanded action against toll contractors.

Responding on behalf of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, minister Dada Bhuse admitted delays in implementing the exemption. He said the process of integrating EV FASTag data with the toll system and the National Informatics System required two to three months, which contributed to the lapse. Mr. Bhuse assured the House that the process would now be expedited.

Speaker Narwekar, however, criticised the delay, stating that toll collection despite a clear policy and GR amounted to a failure to fulfil the government’s commitment to promote EV adoption. “Toll tax collection from EV owners must stop within eight days,” he ordered, adding that all toll collected after the GR came into force was “illegal” and must be refunded.

Mr. Narwekar also flagged the shortage of EV charging stations and directed the government to act swiftly. He noted that while 30 kW chargers take up to eight hours to charge a vehicle, 120 kW stations — capable of charging within 25 to 30 minutes — must be installed without delay.

Mr. Bhuse said the government would convene a meeting to implement the Speaker’s directions.