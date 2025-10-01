Maharashtra Government to Issue 10,000 Appointment Letters in Statewide Drive

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to provide employment to over 10,000 individuals through a major recruitment drive, including those selected on compassionate grounds and through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

A total of 5,187 individuals will receive government jobs on compassionate grounds, addressing thousands of long-pending applications. Appointment letters will be distributed at a state-level event at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in South Mumbai on October 4, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will personally hand over the letters to selected candidates. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also expected to attend the event.

Similar programmes will be held in all 36 districts of Maharashtra, with respective district guardian ministers handing over appointment letters locally.

In addition to those recruited on compassionate grounds, the state government will also issue appointment letters to 5,122 candidates who have cleared the MPSC examination for clerical posts. This brings the total number of appointments to 10,309.

The compassionate employment scheme in Maharashtra was first introduced in 1976. It provides job opportunities to the dependents of government employees who die while in service, based on educational qualifications, mainly in Group C and Group D categories.

A senior government official familiar with the development said that the Chief Minister had announced the decision in a recent cabinet meeting. “Some applicants have been waiting for more than a decade. All Group D vacancies under the compassionate grounds category will be filled on October 4,” the official stated.

Officials said that the GAD is still collecting data from all the district collectors pertaining to the applications made for a job in group C category on the basis of compassionate ground.

Officials confirmed that all selected candidates — those appointed on compassionate grounds as well as those who qualified through MPSC — will receive their letters in ceremonies across the state on October 4.