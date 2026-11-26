With the aim of improving ownership transparency and reducing property disputes, the Maharashtra Government has proposed issuing separate property cards for individual flats and building units across the state. The move is expected to benefit an estimated seven crore flat owners in the state.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday announced that a ‘Vertical Property Card’ will be issued to give flat holders a separate identity and legal rights, on the lines of the ‘Satbara’ (7/12 extract) issued for land.

“Just as there is a Satbara for land in rural areas and a City Title Survey (CTS) number in urban areas, flat holders did not have a separate identity or a proper record of ownership rights. To fill this gap, it has been decided to provide them with a vertical property card by amending the rules under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966,” said Bawankule.

The new system will create a separate record of rights for each eligible unit while retaining existing property cards and 7/12 extracts as the primary land records.

Under the proposed system, a main property record will first be created for the building and its common areas, followed by individual records with a unique identification number for each flat or unit. These will include ownership details, unit area, proportionate land and common-area rights, unique unit IDs, and liabilities such as bank loans, mortgages, property tax arrears, institutional dues and court restrictions. Existing records will be updated or closed in the event of demolition, redevelopment or reconstruction.

Different formats have been proposed for urban and rural areas. In urban land survey areas, formats D-1 and D-2 will be used for buildings and individual flats, respectively. In rural and other areas, formats I-A and I-B, corresponding to Village Forms 7-C and 7-D, have been proposed.

“The entire process will be implemented online. After approval, flat owners will receive a digital property card that can be kept in their pocket like an ATM card. For this, the Registration and Stamps Department, Cooperative Department, local governments, planning authorities (CIDCO, Naina, municipal corporations and municipalities), MahaRERA and the Land Records Department will be integrated through an API. In the event of redevelopment of a building, the old records will be closed and updated records will be created in accordance with the new plan,” said Bawankule.

The draft rules will be published for 30 days to invite objections and suggestions. After examining the responses, the government plans to finalise the rules, undertake a pilot implementation and subsequently extend the system across the state in phases, he added.

Once approved, a pilot rollout is slated to begin in notified areas, starting with smaller districts before expanding to major cities such as Mumbai and Pune. The pilot launch is expected around early January 2027, Bawankule stated.