Maharashtra: Fadnavis Defends Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Controversy

Mumbai: Alarmed over the backlash on talks that Ladki Bahin Yojana’s money will be taken back after the Vidhan Sabha polls, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday went into a damage control mood and termed the scheme as a ‘Bhai Dooj’ gift for women. A brother’s gift to his sisters can never be reclaimed, he said on Tuesday.



Fadnavis’ comments came a day after BJP supporter independent MLA Ravi Rana said that the scheme’s money will be taken back if the Mahayuti government is not voted to power.



Without naming the MLA, Fadnavis said in Jalgaon, “Some of our friends are talking jokingly, someone says that we will get the money back, but in this country, ‘Bhau Beej’ (gift) is never taken back. Once Bhau Beej is given, one gets only love in return. So whether someone votes (in favour) or not, this scheme will not be closed.”



The BJP leader also accused the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of ignoring women’s empowerment.



“A brother’s gift given to his sisters is never taken back. One can’t buy the love of sisters with Rs 1,500. Those criticising this scheme did nothing for women when they were in power. They are now experiencing heartburn,” Fadnavis asked.



Rana’s comments about reclaiming the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme funds from women if they don’t vote favourably has sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra. The opposition parties accused the Mahayuti government of launching the scheme for political gains.



“Post elections, I will seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. I am your brother... But if you don't give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts,” Rana had said while addressing a public event in Amravati on Monday.



The MLA on Tuesday claimed that he was speaking in a lighter vein. “What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it,” he claimed.



Rana’s wife, former MP Navneet Rana, contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Amravati seat, but was defeated.



The ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ proposes a Rs 1,500 monthly aid to eligible women in the 21-65 age group in the state. The state government is scheduled to deposit the first two installments of the scheme into the beneficiaries’ accounts on August 17.