Maharashtra ECI Sends Reports on Hate Speeches

Mumbai: The Maharashtra branch of Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent approximately 15 reports in connection with divisive statements including “vote jihad”, “dharma yudha”, “batenge to katenge” and “social boycott of people supporting the BJP” among others to the central poll body. The state branch of ECI is also probing whether Chief Minister Eknath Shinde violated the MCC by coming to Mumbai from Thane on the polling day. Apart from this, the state branch of ECI has also filed 150 FIRs in connection with alleged cash distribution row to voters, and violence in the state on the polling day.

The ECI had sought a report on divisive, hate, explosive and objectionable statements used during the election campaign in Maharashtra. ‘Baenge toh katenge’ was the term coined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and it was repeatedly used in election campaigns particularly by BJP and Shiv Sena leaders. All-India Muslim personal law board spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani had allegedly appealed for ‘vote jihad’ against BJP and social boycott of Muslims who support the saffron party. In response to him, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had given a call for ‘dharma yudh of votes’.

An official from the state branch of ECI said that they have taken cognizance of all the hate and divisive statements since the imposition of MCC in the state. “If the MCC is being breached by a star campaigner or political party, the central poll body seeks a report from us. We can also send a suo-moto report to the ECI as the jurisdiction of taking action against the star campaigner or political party is with the ECI,” the official said.

According to the official, they have sent around 15 reports pertaining to divisive statements. “It is up to the ECI to take action against the star campaigner after discussing the legal issues with the top lawyers,” he said.

The official also pointed out that the ECI had taken action against Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray after five years on account of hate speech. “The ECI takes action in such cases within a year nowadays,” he said.

The official said that a member of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s team had asked whether the CM can go to his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai on the poll day. “We had conveyed to the team member to ask the CM to remain in Thane till 6.00 PM. However, we have received a complaint regarding him being spotted in Mumbai. We are conducting an enquiry into it,” the senior official said.

Senior Congress leader and Chandivali candidate Arif Naseem Khan has filed a complaint against Mr Shinde for violation of model code of conduct (MCC) the CM was present at Chandivali Assembly constituency on polling day.