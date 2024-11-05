Maharashtra: EC Orders Checking of all Vehicles including Police Vans

Mumbai: The State branch of Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognizance of NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s claim that police vans are being used to supply money to the ruling parties’ candidates. The state branch of ECI has instructed all the district collectors to check all the vehicles including the vehicles of the police department and police personnel.

Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra said that there are specific instructions on vehicle checking. “Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) have been instructed to check all types of vehicles,” he said.

The additional CEO made it clear that there is no expedition even for the chief minister and deputy chief ministers’ vehicles. “Since a prominent leader of the state has expressed doubt, we have informed all the district collectors that all the vehicles have to be checked. Accordingly, the action has been initiated,” the joint CEO said.

Three days ago, the NCP founder had alleged that police vehicles were being misused to supply money to Mahayuti candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly election. He went on saying that they had come to know from officials of many districts that candidates of the ruling parties are getting financial assistance for the election.

On the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand to include expenses incurred on the celebration of Deepotsav by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in the election expenses of the party and the nominee from Mahim Amit Thackeray, Mr. Kulkarni said that the ECI has directed the district returning officer to verify the facts in this regard and take a decision. “The district returning officer will ultimately decide whether to include the Deepotsav expenses in the election expenses of MNS or from its Mahim candidate,” he said.

The state branch of the ECI has also sought a report from the District Electoral Officer in connection with the A and B form sent by helicopter to Nashik to the ruling party candidates.

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam said that after getting information, they have issued clear instructions to concerned officials. “We asked them to decide whether the expenses should be added to the candidates or the parties as per the rule. They are taking appropriate action," said Mr.Chockalingam.

Mr. Chockalingam said that the election machinery is fully geared up for smooth polling in the state adding that over two lakh personnel have been deployed on election duty. He further stated that the static surveillance teams and flying squads have been also deployed in addition to special expenditure observers across the state.

The state CEO also said that there are a total of 1,00,186 polling stations for the assembly elections, with 42,604 located in urban areas and 57,582 in rural regions. The state branch of the ECI also took preventive actions against 46,630 individuals since the implementation of the code of conduct. They have also seized a total of Rs 252.42 crore cash.

“As far as the seizure of Rs five crore from a vehicle near Pune, the police and income tax are conducting an investigation. In the case of a seizure of gold worth Rs 135 crore in Pune, it has been released to the concerned party after investigation as the van carrying the gold was with necessary permission of jewellery supplier to the seller,” Mr. Kulkarni said.