Maharashtra Congress suspends 22 rebels ahead of elections

The Maharashtra Congress announced on Monday the suspension of 22 rebel candidates from the upcoming Assembly elections for six years due to "anti-party" activities. These suspended candidates are contesting against official Maha Vikas Aghadi nominees in the November 20 elections.

Among those facing disciplinary action are prominent leaders like former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde, Suresh Patil (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati). Other suspended members include Anandrao Gedam, Shilu Chimurkar, Sonal Kove, Bharat Yereme, and several others. Maharashtra will elect its 288-member legislative assembly on November 20, with results declared on November 23. The Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP) faces the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress). In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.



