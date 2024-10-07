Maharashtra Congress reminds ECI about DGP’s removal

Mumbai: The Congress party on Monday sent a reminder to the Election Commision of India seeking removal of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla before the Assembly election. In his letter to the ECI, Congress’s state president Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that Ms Shukla was granted a two-year extension beyond her original retirement date in violation of the Maharashtra Police Act and expressed concerns that it. He also alleged that the decision was politically motivated, potentially influencing the electoral process.

Accusing the Maharashtra government of disrespecting the law while giving service extension to Ms Shukla, the Congress leader pointed out that the Maharashtra Police Act mandates two-year tenure for the DGP, provided they are not due for retirement during that period. “By extending her tenure past the retirement date, the government has disregarded this critical provision, raising concerns about adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

Ms Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, became the first woman officer to head the state police after taking charge as the DGP in January this year. She was set to retire in June 2024. However, the state government issued a GR in February providing her complete two-year tenure until January 2026.



Objecting to the government’s decision, Mr. Patole said, “This extension sets a dangerous precedent that could have ramifications across India. It risks allowing similar extensions in other states, bypassing the established norms of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and undermining the appointment process for top police officials.”



The opposition alliance in Maharashtra, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has opposed Ms. Shukla’s appointment from the beginning. They have accused her of acting at the behest of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. When the Udhav Thackeray-led MVA government was in power in Maharashtra, two FIRs were filed against her for alleged illegal phone tapping of MVA leaders. The FIRs were quashed by the Bombay High Court.



Insisting the ECI to remove Ms Shukla from the DGP’s post to ensure free and fair Assembly elections, Mr Patole alleged that the state government gave her service extension in a haste and without due consideration given to legal standards and public accountability.



“The government has cited the Supreme Court’s Prakash Singh judgment to justify the extension. However, this judgment was intended to secure a fixed tenure for police chiefs to protect them from undue political influence. It does not sanction tenure extensions beyond retirement. The government’s reliance on this judgment appears to be a misinterpretation, creating a convenient yet flawed justification for its actions,” Mr. Patole said.



The Congress leader hoped that the ECI will take steps to address the Opposition’s concerns. “I urge the Election Commission of India to take immediate action and review this appointment and extension to ensure that the laws and principles governing such appointments are strictly adhered to. This is not only essential for the integrity of Maharashtra’s police force but also for the future of police governance across India.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. I trust that the Election Commission will take appropriate steps to address these concerns and uphold the sanctity of legal and ethical standards in public office,” the Congress leader said in his letter to the ECI.

