Maharashtra Congress Demands Rs 50k Government Assistance For Farmers

Mumbai:The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday called for the declaration of a 'wet drought' following recent heavy rains that have caused significant crop damage across the state. State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the government to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers.

“In the last few days, heavy rains have caused flooding in several parts of the state. Rainwater has entered farmlands, leading to massive crop losses, with standing crops being washed away. It is understood that due to the excessive rainfall, crops over nearly 15 lakh acres have been severely damaged. Considering the current situation, a wet drought should be declared in the state and farmers should be immediately provided assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare,” Mr. Sapkal said.



The Congress leader further stated that nearly 17 districts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Western Maharashtra have been severely hit by the rains, while North Maharashtra and Konkan too have suffered significant damage. Several crops have sustained heavy losses. In some places, farmers’ livestock has been washed away, he added.



“Although the state government has ordered panchanamas (damage assessments), the government must set aside all rules and conditions during this difficult period and provide direct relief to farmers. The Congress Party also demands that in cases where there has been loss of life, the families of the victims should be provided assistance with compassion,” said Mr. Sapkal.



Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that crops on 14 lakh hectares were damaged and assured government aid to affected farmers after due assessment. The chief minister emphasised that any assistance to farmers can’t be announced on the basis of the rains in the last four days, but it can be done after assessment of damages.



Mr. Fadnvis further said that the situation in Mumbai and other parts of the state is under control. He stated that all necessary precautions regarding disaster management are being taken by deploying NDRF and SDRF jawans in areas being lashed by heavy rains in the state.