 Top
Home » Nation

Maharashtra CM vows to make Thane plastic free, launches cleanliness drive

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
18 Sep 2024 11:40 AM GMT
Maharashtra CM vows to make Thane plastic free, launches cleanliness drive
x

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for making Thane plastic-free as he launched a cleanliness campaign being implemented by the city municipal corporation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Shinde emphasised the vital link between cleanliness and health. He also offered a pledge of maintaining cleanliness to citizens. Officials distributed saplings and compost to promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.
The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will be implemented till October 2, featuring public awareness activities, cleanliness drives, and dedicated selfie points highlighting themes such as 'Swachhata Karma' and 'Green Thane', the Thane Municipal Corporation stated.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick