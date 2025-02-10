Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Misuse of Free Speech

�Mumbai:�Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial comment on a YouTube programme. The misuse of ‘freedom of speech’ will not be accepted and the police will take appropriate action, the CM said.

Criticising Allahbadia, the Maharashtra CM said that society has made some rules, and any violation of these rules is wrong and should be met with appropriate action.

“I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them,” Fadnavis said.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, stoked row with his crass remarks at Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ as a panelist wherein he was heard asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

A video of the remark went viral, triggering a massive outrage from viewers and public figures. Many criticised the content as insensitive and inappropriate.

A formal complaint has been filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show in this regard. A Mumbai Police team visited the studio in the Khar area where the YouTube show was shot.

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also expressed her shock over the remarks. “The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female’s body doesn’t look good and somewhere it shows how today’s youth has stooped down to such a level morally,” Sharma said.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena too condemned the remarks on the show. Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghamare said, “In the state of Maharashtra, under the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, such language will not be tolerated. They should stop all this immediately; otherwise, we will take action in our own style.”