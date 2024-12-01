Maharashtra Chief Minister Oath-Taking Ceremony Set for December 5

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has confirmed that the Chief Minister will be from the BJP, while deputy CM posts will be shared between the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Despite this clarity, reports indicate that current caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is dissatisfied with the BJP high command's decision. Shinde reportedly visited his native village after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Shinde had previously stated that he would abide by any decision made by BJP leaders. “I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM). I assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” he said during a press conference in Thane.

The Mahayuti, a formidable coalition in Maharashtra politics, brings together BJP’s ideological base, the Shiv Sena’s regional appeal, and the NCP’s grassroots reach. The alliance emerged victorious in the state assembly with the BJP securing 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41 in the 280-member assembly.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has criticized the Mahayuti for delays in forming the government. “They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who would be the CM or the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time,” Thackeray said.

The MVA has also raised concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the elections and has called for a recount using paper ballots.

The December 5 ceremony is expected to attract high-profile leaders and demonstrate the Mahayuti’s unity amid internal tensions. With significant challenges ahead, the new government will need to focus on fulfilling its promises and addressing issues like agrarian distress and urban development. As political dynamics evolve, all eyes remain on the alliance’s ability to navigate its internal conflicts and deliver effective governance.