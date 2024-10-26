Maharashtra: BJP releases 2nd list of 22 candidates; two MLAs dropped

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, retaining six sitting MLAs and dropping two. The saffron party, a member of the ruling Mahayuti coalition along with the Shiv Sena and NCP, has declared candidates for 121 constituencies so far.

In the second list, the party replaced sitting MLAs of Washim and Gadchiroli while retaining the MLAs of Akot, Nashik Central, Pen, Khadakwasala, Pune Cantonment and Ulhasnagar.

The second list also featured two members of the legislative council: Gopichand Padalkar was fielded from Jat and Ramesh Karad from Latur Rural where he would take on Congress' Dhiraj Deshmukh. Elections to the 288-member assembly would take place on November 20.