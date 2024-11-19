Maharashtra BJP leader Tawde accused of cash bribery

Political tensions escalated in Virar a day before the Maharashtra Assembly polls as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers gheraoed senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde over allegations of distributing cash to influence voters. The confrontation occurred at a hotel where BVA members accused Tawde of attempting to bribe voters to sway the results in the BJP’s favor.

Election Commission officials confirmed that ₹9.93 lakh in cash was recovered from hotel rooms linked to Tawde. Additionally, a diary allegedly detailing the distribution of funds was seized. The BJP has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. However, law enforcement is investigating the source of the cash and whether it was connected to electoral malpractice.

This incident has intensified the already heated contest in the Vasai-Virar constituency, where the BJP and BVA are locked in a fierce battle. With polling scheduled for November 20, the controversy has raised questions about voter influence and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct

This incident has intensified the already heated contest in the Vasai-Virar constituency, where the BJP and BVA are locked in a fierce battle. With polling scheduled for November 20, the controversy has raised questions about voter influence and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.




