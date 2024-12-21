Maharashtra assembly prorogued, budget session from March 3

Nagpur: The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday after the end of the winter session.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Mumbai on March 3.

The prorogation order issued by Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The six-day winter session witnessed uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, violence in Parbhani city in central Maharashtra over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

The first session of the 15th assembly, held after elections, saw six sittings at an average attendance of 72.90 per cent, said Narwekar.

The total duration of the assembly proceedings was 46.26 hours with a daily sitting average of 7.44 hours. Proceedings of only 10 minutes were wasted, he said.

The speaker said 13 out of 15 reintroduced bills were passed in the assembly, a bill was sent to the joint committee and another is pending.

The legislative council passed four bills.

The speaker said five out of 78 newly elected MLAs were members of the legislative council.