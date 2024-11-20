 Top
Home » Nation

Maharashtra: 45.53%, Jharkhand: 61.47% Turnout by 3 PM

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
20 Nov 2024 3:56 PM IST
Maharashtra: 45.53%, Jharkhand: 61.47% Turnout by 3 PM
x

As of 3 PM, Maharashtra Assembly elections reported a voter turnout of 45.53 per cent, reflecting steady participation across the state's 288 constituencies. Meanwhile, the second and final phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections witnessed an impressive 61.47�per cent�turnout in 38 constituencies, according to election officials.

Both states are experiencing a crucial electoral battle, with polling largely peaceful, barring isolated incidents. Authorities are ensuring smooth operations with security in place as citizens exercise their democratic rights.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick