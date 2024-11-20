Maharashtra: 45.53%, Jharkhand: 61.47% Turnout by 3 PM

As of 3 PM, Maharashtra Assembly elections reported a voter turnout of 45.53 per cent, reflecting steady participation across the state's 288 constituencies. Meanwhile, the second and final phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections witnessed an impressive 61.47�per cent�turnout in 38 constituencies, according to election officials.

Both states are experiencing a crucial electoral battle, with polling largely peaceful, barring isolated incidents. Authorities are ensuring smooth operations with security in place as citizens exercise their democratic rights.



