Maharashtra: 20 electric buses to ferry Ajanta caves tourists

Mumbai: In good news for tourists visiting the Ajanta caves in Maharashtra, travel to the world famous heritage site has become pollution and hassle free as the state government, on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, introduced 20 electric buses to ferry the visitors. This new service is expected to provide a better travel experience to tourists while also helping to protect the environment.



The first electric bus was commissioned on Friday to mark World Tourism Day. These buses will shuttle visitors from the parking lot to the cave complex, reducing long waiting times and ensuring a pollution-free travel experience.

“A fleet of 20 electric buses will serve both domestic and international tourists visiting the world heritage site,” said a senior official from the state tourism department.

According to state officials, the fleet of electric buses offers both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned options, allowing tourists to choose based on their preferences. With capacities ranging from 14 to 22 passengers, the buses will show a film about the history and significance of the Ajanta Caves en route to enhance the visitor experience. A tourist-friendly booking system is also in the process and the service aims to operate every two minutes, employing 32 people.

The introduction of the electric bus service at the Ajanta Caves marks a significant step towards improving the overall experience for tourists. By replacing the old diesel buses, the new electric buses will significantly reduce pollution in the area, contributing to a cleaner environment, making transportation more efficient and also helping preserve the site's natural surroundings, said officials.

The Ajanta Caves, dating from the second century BCE to about 480 CE, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are among India’s top tourist attractions. These ancient Buddhist rock-cut temples and monasteries draw history lovers from all over the world. Situated around 100 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the Ajanta Caves consist of 30 rock-cut monuments with viharas (worship halls) and monasteries adorned with murals that portray the story of Lord Buddha.