Mahanagar Gas Hikes CNG Price in Mumbai by Rs 2/Kg

�Mumbai:�Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a Rs 2 per kilogram increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, effective immediately. The company has raised the CNG price from Rs 75 to Rs 77 per kilogram.

The price increase is driven by rising input costs, including the procurement of natural gas and other operational expenses. MGL had previously adjusted CNG prices to address similar cost pressures, with a Rs 1.50 per kilogram hike in July 2024, raising the price to Rs 75 per kilogram.