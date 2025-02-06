Maha Kumbh: Varanasi Schools Shut, Online Classes Till Feb 8

Varanasi:�Amid a rise in the number of pilgrims, the Varanasi district administration has ordered the closure of schools in urban areas and asked them to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till Saturday, an official said.Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

As per the instructions of the Varanasi district magistrate, all government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated English and Hindi medium schools up to class 8 in the city's urban areas will remain closed till February 8 and operate online only, Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak said.

Schools in rural areas will remain open, he said. Crucial administrative tasks such as DBT processing and Aadhaar seeding and maintenance activities like repairs, painting and 'Operation Kayakalp' will continue in government and aided schools. Teachers and staff have been directed to be present at schools to oversee these activities, he added.

Pathak said any scheduled training programmes in schools will be conducted as per the pre-decided schedule.�