Maha Kumbh: President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Monday and said the huge gathering of faith and belief at the Maha Kumbh is a living symbol of India's rich cultural heritage.After taking the dip at the Sangam, Murmu offered a coconut to the Ganga river and prayers to the Sun god.

Later, in a post on X, she said, "Today I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and the stream Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh."

The president said the Maha Kumbh conveys the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

"This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone's life," she added.

The president also shared pictures of her from the Sangam, where she is seen offering prayers and performing rituals. Murmu's family accompanied her in this sacred moment.

After taking the holy dip, the president performed the traditional "Dugdhabhishek" at the Sangam, followed by an "aarti", the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

On her way to the Sangam, Murmu fed grains to the migratory Siberian birds flocking the river.

Officials said while going to the Sangam Ghat by boat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Murmu that the green water coming from one side was that of the Yamuna, while the yellow-coloured water on the other side was that of the Ganga.

"We are going to the confluence of these two rivers," the chief minister said.

The president also offered prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman temple.

After taking the holy dip, Murmu proceeded to the Akshayavat, a revered site in Sanatan culture symbolising immortality. The Puranas also highlight its spiritual significance. She then visited the Saraswati Koop, a sacred well associated with Maa Saraswati, the statement said.

At the Bade Hanuman temple, the president prayed for the country's well-being and prosperity. The temple's mahant and Peethadheeshwar of Baghambari Peeth, Balbir Giri, conducted ritualistic worship and presented Murmu with a replica of the shrine as a token of reverence.

The president also visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, which uses advanced technology to provide detailed insights into the Maha Kumbh.

The centre aims to enhance the experience of devotees from India and abroad, allowing them to connect more closely with the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh. Murmu toured the centre as Adityanath briefed her on its features and significance, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath presented the president and her family with gifts showcasing the state's products from the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, the statement said.

Earlier, Patel and Adityanath received the president on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Maha Shivratri on February 26.�