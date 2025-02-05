Maha Kumbh: Modi takes holy dip at Sangam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Maha Kumbh mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Dressed in a full-sleeve deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi held 'rudraksh' beads in his hands during the bathing ritual amid chants of mantras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.



The prime minister, who was wearing a 'rudraksh' necklace, offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga. Modi took a boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.