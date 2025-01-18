Maha Kumbh Mela: History and Origin

Maha Kumbh Mela or the Poorna Kumbh held every 12 years is underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kumbh Mela is witness to largest congregation of ascetics, sadhus and saints. The event holds a profound significance in the Hindu religion.

Now, let us know the mythology and astrology associated with the Kumbh Mela.

History

There are many theories prevalent around the Kumbh Mela's origin. While some say that the festival is mentioned in the Vedas and Puranas, a few others say it is very recent, having a history of two centuries.

What is Kumbh Mela? Why is it held in four cities periodically?

The mythological origin refers to the meaning of the Sanskrit word Kumbh which means pitcher or pot.

According to the story, when Devas and Asuras churned the ocean, Dhanvantari emerged carrying a pitcher of amrita, the elixir of immortality. Indra's son Jayant ran off with the pot to ensure that the Asuras did not get the amrita.

The Sun and his son Shani, and Brihaspati (planet Jupiter) and Moon went along to protect Jayant and the pitcher of amrita.

While Jayant was running, amrita from the pitcher spilled at four places -- Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. Jayant ran for 12 days, as one day of the Devas equals to one year of humans, Kumbh Mela is celebrated at these locations every 12 years. This alignment occurs roughly every 12 years, the time it takes for Jupiter to revolve around the Sun.

The location of the event is decided basing on the relative positions of the Sun, the Moon and the Jupiter.

Scientific Explanation

The alignment of these planets amplifies the Earth's electromagnetic fields. Hindus believe that the sacred rivers at the four sites become charged with divine nectar during this time, which also does good to their biological system.

Taking a dip in the rivers during the Kumbh Mela is said to offer spiritual cleansing and liberation.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, on completion of its 12th revolution around the Sun, that is 144 years, enters a specific alignment with the Sun and Moon's positions.

Research indicates that planetary alignments can affect Earth's electromagnetic fields, which in turn influence biological systems.

The planetary alignments also makes the water of the Sangam spiritually potent.

This apart, studies in bio-magnetism suggest that human bodies emit electromagnetic forces and respond to charged fields in their environment.

When people take a sacred dip at the Sangam, it includes benefits like spiritual cleansing, cleansing of aura, path to liberation, mental peace, cleansing the body and a journey to self-discovery.

Why Maha Kumbh is at Prayagraj Sangam only?

Sangam is the confluence of three rivers -- Holy Ganga, River Yamuna and mystical Saraswati river.

Historically, River Ganga is associated with a unique microbial ecosystem.

Studies suggest that the Ganga river water contains certain beneficial microorganisms and natural antiseptic properties, such as the presence of bacteriophages that can help in controlling harmful bacteria.

Natural water bodies like rivers release negative ions, particularly in areas with flowing water.

Negative ions are believed to have positive effects on mood and health, improving oxygen intake and reducing stress levels.

Confluences like the Sangam contribute to natural water mixing which can affect the quality of water, the composition of minerals and overall ecosystem health.

This apart, presence in an emotionally charged environment like the Maha Kumbh can have a positive influence on the psychological well-being due to these natural ions.

In the wake of these factors combined with the unique cosmic alignment, makes the Prayagraj Sangam's water, scientifically and spiritually potent, making it an energized place to have a holy dip