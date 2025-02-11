Maha Kumbh: Kalpvas to end with holy dip on Magh Purnima tomorrow

Mahakumbh Nagar: Kalpvas, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13, will conclude on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday when devotees in large numbers will take a holy dip in the Sangam, perform 'puja' and 'daan' (donation) before returning home.

Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period of time, adhering to self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification. Performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.

