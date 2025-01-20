Maha Kumbh: Golden Babas attract public attention

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj is attracting seers, saints and general public alike. Usually, it is believed that seers and saints are in search of the Truth, relinquishing all the materialistic desires.

However, the Mela witnessed two seers who adorned themselves in gold ornaments heavily, which they say aid them in their meditation.

One of them, Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri of Shri Panchadashanam Aawahan Akhara wore gemstone rings, golden bracelets and diamond-studded watches, together weighing 6.7 kg gold.

The other seer SK Narayan Giri, of Niranjini Akhara, hails from Kerala and is known as Golden Baba.

Sixtyseven-year-old Narayan Giri Baba wears nearly 4 kg gold jewellery, estimated to cost around Rs 6 crore. Even his stick is decorated with gods and goddesses, all made of gold.

Narayan Giri believes that his jewellery is a symbol of his devotion towards his Guru and his worship.

Narayan Giri has been made mahamandaleshwar of Niranjini Akhara.

Arun Giri, is famous as Paryavaran Baba as he is dedicated to environmental protection. He planted more than 1 crore saplings so far and pledged to distribute 51 thousand fruit plants in Maha Kumbh.

He wears gold bracelets, gemstone rings and diamond watches, as it is believed that the ornaments transmit energy that helps him in his meditation. In the Maha Kumbh, he became famous as Golden Baba. He was injured in a road accident last month.

Another seer, Adityanand Giri, who formed the Shri Dashnaam Sri Sant Gurudutt Akhara, will arrive at Maha Kumbh on January 23. He wears 5 kg of gold jewellery and believes that it gives him the energy of the Sun god.

Adityanand Giri, hailing from Baroda in Gujarat, believes in protection of cows. The seer performed marriages of 150 girls, all by himself.

One Sudhir Kumar, popularly known as Golden Baba, attended the 2013 Maha Kumbh. He passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. He used to wear jewellery weighing several kgs of gold.

He became a sanyasi after having survived in the world of crime. He used to be in the protection of 30 private guards.�