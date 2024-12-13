Maha Kumbh a 'mahayagya' of unity: PM Modi

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the Maha Kumbh 2025 a "mahayagya of unity" which would take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights. Addressing a public meeting here while inaugurating various developmental projects, the prime minister said the differences of castes and sects disappear at the Maha Kumbh.

"The Maha Kumbh is a mahayagya of unity," Modi said. "It will take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights."

The prime minister inaugurated 167 key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at improving the city's infrastructure for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.

The projects also included Sah'AI'yak Chatbot -- an Artificial Intelligence-based platform to streamline communication for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

Before attending the public meeting, the PM began the visit with the ceremonial puja and darshan at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Modi undertook a river cruise before the puja.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present with the prime minister at the puja.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years.