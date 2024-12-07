Madhya Pradesh's Renewable Energy Output Grows 14 Times: CM Mohan

Bhopal: Power generation from the renewable energy sources in Madhya Pradesh has increased by 14 times to 7,000 MW in the last 12 years.

The achievement is part of the move to generate clean and green energy to combat the challenge of climate change, chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in generation of power from the renewable energy sources in the country, he said.

The cost of power generated from renewable energy sources is cheaper than that of thermal power.

The electricity generated from the Rewa solar power project in Madhya Pradesh is cheaper than that produced from thermal power plants.

The project supplies power not only to Madhya Pradesh but also to Delhi Metro.

According to state renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla, the Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch solar power project in the state supplied electricity to Madhya Pradesh, Indian railways and seven other states.

On October 24, the 278 MW-Omkareshwar solar power project, the world’s largest floating solar power project, was commissioned.

Besides, an auction process for the establishment of the unit three of the 170 MW- Neemuch solar power project in the state has been completed, in which ten developers had participated.

Meanwhile, the regional industry conclave held in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday yielded investments to the tune of Rs 31,800 crore, Mr Yadav who chaired the conclave announced.

The projects yielded at the conclave were in the large, medium and small-scale sectors.