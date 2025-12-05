Top
e-Paper
Age on Sunday
Home
India
World
Metros
Business
Opinion
Sports
Technology
Entertainment
Photos
Life
Newsmakers
Books
Science
Horoscope
Age on Sunday
Delhi Age
Mumbai Age
Decaf
Discourse
360 degree
Editor's Picks
Infocus
India
World
Metros
Business
Opinion
Sports
Technology
Entertainment
Photos
Life
Newsmakers
Books
Science
Horoscope
Age on Sunday
Delhi Age
Mumbai Age
Decaf
Discourse
360 degree
Editor's Picks
Infocus
Home
»
Nation
Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Scheme to Come in ‘New Avatar’
Nation
rabindra nath choudhury
5 Dec 2025 9:33 PM IST
This will truly empower them financially and make them self-reliant”, state women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria said.
x
The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has initiated the process to revise its flagship Ladli Behna scheme with an objective to empower the women financially and make them self-reliant.
( Source : Asian Age )
BJP government
Ladli Behna scheme
International Women Day
About the Author
rabindra nath choudhury
Similar Posts
Next Story
X