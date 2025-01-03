Madhya Pradesh: Youth Digs Out Fortune, Finds 4 Carat-Diamond in His Land

Diamonds are losing their allure for many consumers more interested in spending money on vacations, fancy handbags and high-tech gadgets. Diamonds are losing their allure for many consumers more interested in spending money on vacations, fancy handbags and high-tech gadgets.

Bhopal: A 28-year-old in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh has dug out a fortune when he mined a gem-quality diamond weighing around four carats in his field.

Ajey Singh Yadav took a patch of land in the Sarkoha diamond mine area of Panna district two years ago on lease from the government with the hope of mining a diamond one day.

“Yadav has been mining in his patch of land for the last two years. But the lady luck smiled at him three days back when he dug out a gem-quality diamond weighing 4.01 carats”, a senior officer posted in the Panna diamond office said on Friday.

Yadav deposited the diamond in the Panna diamond office on Friday, he said.

Its estimated value may be around Rs ten lakh, he said.

As per the state government rules, patches of land in the diamond bearing areas are given on lease to the local people who deposit the diamond, if dug out, with the Panna diamond office.

The Panna diamond office later auctions the pieces of the precious stones and the proceeds from the sale of these diamonds would go to the owner of the diamond after deduction of the commission of the government.

Yadav is unemployed and desires to start a business with the proceeds from the sale of the diamond.