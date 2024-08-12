Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Leads Cops to Illegal Firearm Making Unit, 2 Held

Bhopal: A viral video showing a woman washing country-made pistols with detergent soap and brush has helped the police in Morena in Madhya Pradesh uncover an illegal firearm manufacturing unit being run in a house.





Police raided a house in Ganeshpura village in Morena district early on Saturday and seized a double-barrel gun of 315 bore, a pistol of 315 bore, a pistol of 32 bore, and several incomplete weapons, a senior district police officer said on Sunday.

Two people were arrested while trying to flee the spot, police said.



Sources said police sprang to action when the video went viral on social media on Friday night and traced the place, where the woman was seen in the video washing the pistols, to the house in Ganeshpura village.





“A police team rushed to the spot and raided the house early on Saturday. The search yielded an illegal firearms manufacturing unit being run in the house. It was found that the unit had been operating since the last six months," a senior district police officer said.

The woman’s husband Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar and her father-in-law Biharilal Sakhwar were overpowered by the police when they were trying to flee the spot, and arrested, sources said.



“The two suspects are being interrogated to find out to whom they were supplying the weapons and if they were part of any supply network of the hardcore criminals and insurgents," the police officer said.