Madhya Pradesh: Video of Cigarette Offered to Deity Sparks Tension

Bhopal: A video showing an unidentified person making a deity in a temple in a Madhya Pradesh city smoke cigarette went viral on Friday, sparking tension in the area, police said.

The 36-second video clip showed a person, not seen in the video, putting a burning cigarette near the idol of the presiding deity of Kaal Bhairav temple at Gwarighat in Jabalpur while praying for fulfilling his wishes.

The unidentified person was also heard exhorting the devotees to offer cigarettes to the deity to ensure that all their wishes are realized.

The viral video caused tension in the city with people staging protests demanding action against the person who made the reel.

“We have taken cognizance of the video. It is sent to the cyber cell for its authentication. We will locate the video maker after the video is authenticated and take action against him”, Jabalpur district additional superintendent of police Anand Kaladagi said.