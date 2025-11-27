Madhya Pradesh Town Tense After Violence Breaks Out over Rape of Minor Girl

Bhopal: Protests by the locals in district headquarters of Raisen in Madhya Pradesh over the rape of a six-year-old girl turned violent on Wednesday with the protesters throwing stones at police, turning the Gauharganj area into a battle ground.

Police had to lob tear gas shells and resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Senior police officers including the Bhopal range inspector general of police and additional inspector general of police rushed to the spot to tackle the law-and-order in the area, police said.

In fact, protests over the failure of the police to arrest the accused so far entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

The demonstrators on Monday night staged a road blockade at the national highway bringing the traffic in Raisen-Bhopal national highway into grinding halt.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav called an emergency meeting of senior officers and police officers here late on Tuesday night to take stock of the situation.

He expressed his strong approval over the failure by the police to arrest the accused so far.

He also ordered removal of Raisen district superintendent of police and a local police inspector from their respective protests over negligence in the matter, sources said.

The accused, identified as one Salman (23), lured the minor girl who was playing in front of her house in Gauharganj in the evening of November 21 to the nearby forest by promising her to give a chocolate and allegedly raped her.

He fled the spot leaving the survivor in a pool of blood.

Later, the locals rescued the survivor and admitted her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

Her condition is improving, doctors said.