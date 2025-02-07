Madhya Pradesh to Make Gradation of Police Stations on Performance Basis

�Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has taken the initiative to make gradation of police stations in the state on the basis of their performances.

The move aims at enhancing the efficiency of the police stations in different areas such as investigation and maintenance of law and order.

This was the first time such an initiative was being taken in the state.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday asked the director general of police of Madhya Pradesh to work on the plan to make gradation of police stations at the state, division and district levels.

“I have suggested initiating the move to make gradation of police stations at the state, division and district levels on the basis of their performances, at the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers’ meet, held here on Friday”, Mr Yadav said.

The objective of the initiative is to increase efficiency of the police stations in the fields of investigation and maintaining law and order, he added.

The two-day IPS officers’ meet began here on Friday.

Mr Yadav has also advocated for establishing a tradition of according recognition and rewards to police officers and personnel for exemplary work in police stations across the state.

He assured of steps to modernize the police force and stressed the importance of continuous skill enhancement through training.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equipping the police force with modern equipment and state-of-the-art technology.

Mr Yadav felicitated Tikamgarh district superintendent of police and police station in-charge of Bamhori Kalan in the district for the police station being recognized as among the best police stations in the country by the Union home ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general of police Kailash Makwana said that the state has effectively implemented the new criminal law, earning recognition from the Union home minister and Union home secretary.