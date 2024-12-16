Madhya Pradesh Starts Working on Projects to Interlink Its Rivers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has started working on projects to interlink the rivers with an objective to expand irrigation facilities in the state.

Official sources said on Sunday that the state government has now focused its attention on preparing the projects to interlink the rivers to expand irrigation facilities and provide drinking water to the parched regions of the state.

Sources said that the state government is studying the feasibility of interlinking particular rivers to provide irrigation facilities to the non-irrigated lands to yield benefits to the farmers, besides providing drinking water to the villages facing a water crisis in the summer.

The river interlinking projects are being mulled in the way of projects like the Ken-Betwa River Interlinking project and the Parbati-KaliSindh- Chambal Interlinking project proposed to be unveiled soon.

There are around 207 small and large rivers in Madhya Pradesh.