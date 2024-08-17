Madhya Pradesh scraps 43-year-old order seeking to absorb informers of dacoits in govt jobs

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has revoked the order issued on August 18, 1981 seeking to absorb the informers of the bandits operating in some parts of the state including the Chambal region in the government services.

The general administration department has issued a notification informing the departmental heads and the divisional commissioners in the state that the 43-year-old order was cancelled, leading to the withdrawal of the provision.

The provision to provide government jobs to the informers of the dacoits was made by the former chief minister late Arjun Singh to ensure flow of information on the notorious bandits who had unleashed a reign of terror in the Chambal valley during the period, leading to their arrest or encounter killing by the police.

The Chitrakoot region of Madhya Pradesh had also witnessed the dacoit menace during the period.

Since the dacoit menace ended in both Gwalior-Chambal and Chitrakoot regions in the state long ago, the order has lost its relevance, official sources said while explaining the reason for the revocation of the order.