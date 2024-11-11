Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Severely Injured by Train While Clearing Tracks

Bhopal: A sub-inspector of police lost his arm after being hit by a running train while removing bodies of two men from the railway track in Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadohi railway station late on Sunday evening, police said.

Rajendra Mishra, in-charge of Bandakpur police station, had gone to the spot after receiving information that two men fell down from a train and their bodies were lying on the railway track, Damoh district superintendent of police Srut Kirti Somvamsi said.

A train hit him when he was examining and removing bodies of two men from the railway track, leading to severance of his right arm, the police officer said.

Driver of a police van, Yawar Khan, was also injured in the incident.

Both of them were admitted to a hospital in district headquarters of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

They may be airlifted to a specialized hospital in another district if needed, police said.