Madhya Pradesh Plans to Cancel 355 ROB Designs

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is seriously considering a proposal to cancel the designs of 355 Railway Over Bridge (ROB) projects planned across the state, sources in chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

Of them, 140 projects worth Rs 1,200 crore are under various stages of construction, a senior state government officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

The state government plans to constitute a high-level committee to bring under intense scrutiny the designs of all these 355 ROB projects and work on these projects will resume after the committee gives its report, sources said.

The move comes close on the heels of the safety concerns raised by the people and experts recently over designs of the two ROBs in the state.

While a ROB constructed at the Aishbagh railway crossing in Bhopal has been found to have a 90-degree dangerous turn, another Z-shaped ROB in Indore has been found to have two sharp turns.

The sharp turns in these two ROBs, caused allegedly due to the faulty designs, have threatened to turn them into accident hotspots.

Eight engineers, involved in the designing and construction of Bhopal's 90-degree turn ROB, have meanwhile been suspended.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has ordered that the ROB in Bhopal will not be inaugurated until the flaw in the design is rectified.

Similarly, BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani has written a letter to the state public works development (PWD) minister Rakesh Singh urging him to review the design of the Indore ROB while calling it faulty.