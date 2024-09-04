Madhya Pradesh: Man rolls on road, with documents wrapped around neck, to highlight demand, video goes viral

Bhopal: A man in a Madhya Pradesh town has taken resort to an unusual protest by rolling on the road, with documents wrapped around his neck in a string, to highlight failure of the local administration to address his grievances.





A video showing the man rolling on a road to reach the district collector’s office in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Wednesday prompting the local administration to constitute a probe committee to investigate the allegation of corruption levelled against a local sarpanch by him.

The man who has hogged limelight for staging an unusual protest was identified as Mukesh Prajapati, a native of Kankariya village under Neemuch district.



He later alleged that he has been demanding action against the local sarpanch for alleged corruption since the last seven years, but all his pleadings have gone unheeded.





The Neemuch district collector has constituted a two-member committee to probe the allegation made by him.

Local sub-divisional magistrate on Wednesday told reporters that the allegation made by Prajapati was earlier probed by the district panchayat and rural development department.



A fresh probe into the matter would be conducted in the wake of the protest staged by Prajapati, she said.



A few weeks ago, a farmer in Mandsaur staged a similar protest by rolling on the road in protest against the failure by the local administration to restore his lands, grabbed by some mafias in his area, to him.