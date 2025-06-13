Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Widowed Daughter-In-law For Refusing To Remarry Kin

Bhopal: A 65-year-old man in the district headquarters of Morena under Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot dead his widowed daughter-in-law for refusing to marry his brother’s son, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around ten pm on Wednesday, police said.

Gyan Charan Gurjar had been mounting pressure on his daughter-in-law Priyanka (38) after death of her husband a year ago to remarry his brother’s son, Dhruv, the slain widow’s brother Mukesh alleged.

Priyanka, who had been staying in her maternal uncle’s house, had returned to her in-law’s house four days ago, police said.

Gurjar shot his daughter-in-law with a country-made firearm at around ten pm on Wednesday, leading to her death, in-charge of Civil Lines police station Darshan Lal Shukla said.

The accused was on the run after allegedly committing the crime, he said.

Police was probing the allegations made by Mukesh, he said.