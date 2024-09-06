Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Hints at Readiness for New AICC Role

�Bhopal: Amid mounting speculations about the possibility of the Congress leadership giving him an important responsibility in the AICC, veteran leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that he was ready to take up any assignment given by the party, ‘either at the state or Centre’.



“I am a disciplined worker of the party. I will take up any responsibility given to me by the party, either at the state or the Centre”, he told reporters here.

“As it is, I am shuttling between Bhopal and Delhi now”, he said.

Mr Nath however has refused to reveal what transpired in the meeting between him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on September three.

Mr Nath currently represents Chhindwara Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting between the two leaders had given birth to speculations that he is under pressure by the Central leadership to move out of state politics and shift to the Central politics.

Rumours of Mr Nath being offered the post of AICC treasurer by the Central party leadership are also making rounds in the Congress circles here.

Congress veteran Ajey Maken currently holds the charge of AICC treasurer.

The party here is abuzz with the talks that Mr Nath may also be given the responsibility of strengthening the I.N.D.I.A alliance-led by Congress by wooing other like-minded parties to the bloc.

Replying to a question as to why the state executive of the party could not be reconstituted despite the announcement made to the effect by the state party president Jitu Patwari around six months ago, Mr Nath said that it was not an easy task and hence, it would take some time.

The Congress is going to be revamped in four states including Madhya Pradesh, he said.