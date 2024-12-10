Madhya Pradesh govt to launch development projects to mark one year in office

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that a 40-day campaign would be launched on December 11 to unveil various development projects worth Rs 18354 crore across the state to mark his government’s one year in office.

Foundation for various other projects would also be laid in different parts of the state during the campaign which is scheduled to end on January 26, he said.

Besides, a fortnight-long campaign would be launched on December 11 to include the eligible beneficiaries across the state, left out in the 56 different welfare schemes of the state government.

Mr Yadav was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Madhya Pradesh on December 11 last year and assumed office as chief minister two days later on December 13.

“My government has done significant works for the welfare of the people including women, farmers, youths and under privileged sections of the society, besides wooing investments worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the state by conducting regional industry conclaves in the state”, he said.

He said that all the welfare schemes including the ‘Ladli Behna’ Yojana providing beneficiary women a monthly incentive of Rs 1,250 have been continuing in the state despite the apprehensions by the Opposition of their discontinuance.

Mr Yadav said that he has coined the new concept of inclusive industrial development in the state by conducting regional industry conclaves in different blocks in Madhya Pradesh.

Six regional industry conclaves have so far been conducted which attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

A global industry conclave is planned in February 2025 to woo foreign investments for the state, he said.

The chief minister said that two major river linking projects are going to be implemented soon.

They are the Ken-Betwa river linking project and Parvati-Kaleesini-Chambal rivers linking project.

He said that his government plans to increase the size of the annual budget from Rs 2.45 lakh crore to Rs seven lakh crore in five years.

Mr Yadav said that his government has initiated several significant measures to boost the income of the farmers, by announcing incentives for millet crops and bonus for the milk production in the state.

His government plans to increase the state’s share of milk production in the country from the current nine percent to 20 percent in five years.