Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Offer to Donate Salaries for State Development

Bhopal: The Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday decided not to withdraw their salaries, seeking the MP government to use the funds for the development of the state.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar has announced that the party legislators are willing to donate their salaries to the state government to carry out the development works in Madhya Pradesh.

“Our constituencies are being neglected as no developmental works are undertaken in our areas. The developmental works are not taken due to the fund crunch faced by the state government. Hence, we offer to donate our salaries to help the government utilize the funds for development of the state”, he said.

Congress has a strength of 64 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly whereas the ruling BJP has 163 MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a protest in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly premises holding water pipes and tap nozzles, alleging corruption in the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project in the state.

The party legislators trooped to the site where Mahatma Gandhi’s statue has been installed in the Assembly premises and staged a protest there.

Alleging corruption in the project, Mr Singhar said that pipes and taps were installed in some areas but they remained dry all the time.

He said that the state government has promised to probe into the implementation of the project but no action has so far been taken.