Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds kisan nyay yatra for hike in soybean MSP

Bhopal: Congress on Friday took out ‘kisan nyay yatra’ across Madhya Pradesh demanding a hike in minimum support price (MSP) of soybean to Rs 6,000 per quintal.



The Centre has recently made a substantial hike in MSP of soybean from Rs 3,000 per quintal to Rs 4,892 per quintal.





“The Centre did not do justice to the farmers by fixing the MSP of soybean, a key farm produce in Madhya Pradesh, at Rs 4,892 per quintal.

We demand the soybean MSP be increased to Rs 6,000 per quintal to give the right price of the produce to the farmers”, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari who led the protest rally in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said.



The Congress activists marched to the local district collectors’ office in various districts on tractors to submit a memorandum in support of their demand.



Mr Patwari also demanded the government to fix MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and for paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.



The Congress leader said that in the second phase of agitation, the party would shut down the ‘mandis’ (agriculture markets) across the state and lastly, the party would march to the Assembly in support of their demands.