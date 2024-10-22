Madhya Pradesh CM Outlines Ujjain's Spiritual City Blueprint

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday declared that Ujjain, identified with the highly revered ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar, would be developed as a spiritual city on the lines of Haridwar with development of ashrams for saints, seers and Hindu religious bodies.



Briefing the reporters on the preparations for the Simhastha Mela, scheduled to be hosted by Ujjain in 2028, Mr Yadav said that like the facilities for saints and seers in Haridwar, permanent ashrams would be built in Ujjain, and the Ujjain Development Authority would implement the plan.

“Saints, seers, heads of Akharas (Hindu religious bodies) and other religious leaders can invite everyone and work towards building their ashram”, he told reporters in Ujjain.

He said that in view of the ‘Simhastha Mela’, work would also be undertaken on the basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, etc.

"Ujjain is known for its saints. Simhastha Mela, held once in 12 years, will be organised in 2028. Sadhus and saints need a proper space for lodging and other activities in the city. Considering this, the state government has plans to build permanent ashrams for the saints", he said.

He indicated that permanent infrastructure works including four-lane and six-lane bridges would be built while working on the basic facilities, and ashrams would also come up simultaneously.

Mr Yadav said that ‘Dharmashalas’, medical Centres, and ayurveda Centres would also be built through interested devotees.

The chief minister said that footfall of devotees in the Mahakaleshwar temple, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is worshipped, has increased leaps and bounds with the development of Mahakal corridor adjoining the shrine.