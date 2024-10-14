Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to Woo Investments in Hyderabad

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is set to make a two-day visit to Hyderabad from October 15 to woo investment for the state.

He is scheduled to engage with the representatives from key industrial sectors in interactive sessions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, a state government spokesman said here on Sunday.

The focus of the chief minister’s scheduled visit to Hyderabad will be on attracting investments in critical sectors, including pharmacy, visual effects (VFX), life science, IT and IT-enabled services and tourism.

Leading industry representatives from Hyderabad will come together on a single platform, where they will receive detailed information about the lucrative investment prospects available in Madhya Pradesh, the spokesman said.

“The chief minister will engage in in-depth discussions with industry representatives on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh through one-to-one meetings, roundtable discussions and leadership lunch and dinner”, the spokesman said.

Additionally, he will tour key locations including Hi-Tech City, the Amazon facility, and T –Hub, to gain insights into Hyderabad’s technological and industrial advancements.

Telangana is known as the hub of pharmaceutical and biotech industries in the country and the two sectors can explore new opportunities for expansion in Madhya Pradesh.

Hyderabad’s life science sector is also world-class, with key activities such as genome research, biopharmaceuticals and medical device manufacturing.

There will be discussions with the representatives of Hyderabad’s life science companies on potential partnerships and new opportunities for research and investment.

Similarly, during the interactive session, representatives from Hyderabad’s VFX companies will explore potential partnerships in Madhya Pradesh, opening new avenues to further develop this dynamic sector within the state.

In the upcoming interactive session, the tourism representatives from Hyderabad will collaborate with the Madhya Pradesh tourism department to discuss investment opportunities aimed at enhancing tourism ties between the two states.

With Madhya Pradesh’s abundant cultural and archaeological heritage and natural beauty, there are vast prospects for partnership and growth in the tourism industry, the spokesman said.