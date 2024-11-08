Madhya Pradesh CM Accuses Congress of Patronising Bangladeshi Infiltrators

�Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday accused Congress of giving patronage to the Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country to use them as its vote bank.

Mr Yadav said that the Congress always backed the infiltrators from Bangladesh in the country to cultivate them as its vote bank and that is the reason why the party is not able to strongly condemn the persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring country for fear of hurting its vote bank.

The chief minister alleged that the Congress tried to divide the people on the basis of religion as a part of its vote bank appeasement policy.

“Congress divided people on the basis of religion to appease its vote bank”, he said and added that ‘Whereas BJP always tried to unite the people with its policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Mr Yadav was reacting to the recent remarks by senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up the issue of infiltrators in Jharkhand during his recent visit to the poll-bound state.

Mr Pilot had said that it was the responsibility of the Centre to check infiltration and instead of curbing infiltration at the border, the PM is putting blame on Congress and the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the issue.

Mr Yadav on Friday left for Jharkhand to campaign for BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections in the eastern state.