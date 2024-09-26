Madhya Pradesh: BJP minister's warning on women's attire sparks outcry

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday issued a veiled warning to women moving around Indore city in revealing clothes, calling it ‘unacceptable’.

Mr Vijayvargiya’s comment has triggered a row with Congress exhorting him to ‘change the mindset according to changing times’.

The minister, while addressing a gathering in Indore on the occasion of the membership drive by BJP, cited a viral video showing a scantily clad woman roaming in the city and said that ‘It tarnished the city’s image’.

“A woman has complained to me that some girls are roaming in Indore city in revealing clothes. This is tarnishing the reputation of Indore, the city of Mata Ahalya Bai (ex-ruler of Indore-Malwa). This is unacceptable”, Mr Vijayvargiya said.

The minister said that he has made it clear to the authorities concerned that this would not be tolerated in Indore and the city’s image would not be allowed to be tainted.

“I have been told that some scantily clad women are moving around the market. Should we remain mute spectators to such behaviour by some women? Does it not compromise the dignity of a woman? We will not allow the westernisation of Indore culture, that will lead to its degeneration”, he said.

He said that women should wear decent clothes to maintain dignity in public.

A young woman took the social media by storm by posting videos showing her in skimpy clothes while walking through the ‘56-Dukan Chaat Chowpatty’, the famous food market in Indore city.

The videos have invited severe trolling from the users forcing the woman, who has identified her as a Dubai resident, to apologise for her behaviour.

In a post on social media, she later deeply regretted of her actions and indicated suicidal thoughts triggered by the trolling.

Madhya Pradesh women Congress chief Vibha Patel has taken strong exception to Mr Vijayvargiya’s comment, saying that BJP leaders, being intoxicated by power, hardly know what they are talking about.

“Leaders have no right to impose dress codes on women. Mindset should change according to changing times”, she said.