Madhya Pradesh: BJP Crosses 1 Crore Membership Mark

Bhopal: BJP has crossed the ‘magic’ mark of one crore in the first phase of membership drive, launched on September five, in Madhya Pradesh, which ended on Wednesday.

“We have crossed one crore mark in just 20 days in the first phase of membership drive. The record digital membership achieved in a rural-dominating society like Madhya Pradesh is nothing but a miracle”, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper here.

However, the membership drive undertaken on the last day of the first phase is yet to be taken into account.

A special membership drive was carried out on the last day of the first phase of membership drive on September 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Under the special drive on September 25, a target has been set to make at least 100 new members in every booth.

There are a total of 64,871 booths in Madhya Pradesh.

The results of the last day’s special membership drive are yet to come, the party functionary said.

The digital membership drive required a new member to fill up the membership form digitally by giving the member’s address, date of birth and phone number.

In a rural-dominating society like Madhya Pradesh, making one crore members digitally is a ‘very huge achievement’, BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.

The BJP has set a target to make 1.50 crore members in Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing membership drive, being undertaken in two phases.

The second and final phase of membership drive would commence on October 1 and continue till October 15.

The party has targeted all sections of the society to make its members during the ongoing membership drive.

Sources said that the party has particularly focused on 7,000 booths in the state where it is considered weak and where the party has a record of faring poorly in elections, during the ongoing membership drive.