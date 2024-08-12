Madhya Pradesh: Aircraft crash leaves 2 pilots on board injured

Bhopal: Two pilots on board a trainer aircraft were on Sunday injured when the plane crashed at the airstrip in Guna in Madhya Pradesh.



The incident that took place at around 1.30 pm was fallout of a potential engine failure in the two-seater Cessna aircraft after being airborne for about 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.



The two injured pilots were admitted to the local hospital and out of danger now, police said.



The identities of the two pilots were not revealed by the police.



The aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy has been brought to the airstrip a few days back for routine testing and maintenance.