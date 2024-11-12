Madhya Pradesh: Actor Pankaj Tripathi Appointed MP Tourism Brand Ambassador

�Bhopal: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathy has been appointed the brand ambassador of Madhya Pradesh tourism.

The Madhya Pradesh state tourism development corporation has unveiled its first television commercial featuring its new brand ambassador.

The television commercial, titled ‘MP ki maya ne iss baar sach me moh liya re! (Madhya Pradesh has truly cast its charm this time), showcased the state’s majestic and architecturally rich ancient temples, beautiful landscapes and wildlife sanctuaries.

“I am deeply honoured to be chosen as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me- it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally.

Having spent so much time here filming projects like Stree, Stree 2, Lukka Chhupi, Oh My God 2 and Ludo, I’ve experienced firsthand the captivating landscapes, the warmth of the people, and the unmatched cultural richness that define Madhya Pradesh”, Mr Tripathy whose epic portrayal of role of Sultan in OTT film Gangs of Wasseypur earned him wide acclaims said in a statement.

He further said that “I have always preferred exploring India’s own treasures over travelling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh truly stands out as one of the most remarkable places to visit in the country. This role allows me to share that love with others and hopefully inspire people to discover the wonders of Madhya Pradesh”.